APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

APA has raised its dividend by an average of 45.5% annually over the last three years. APA has a payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

APA traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,299. APA has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $43.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that APA will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

