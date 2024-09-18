Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.56

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $1.56 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00039381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012992 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

