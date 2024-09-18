ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
ARX traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.97. 107,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.43. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock has a market cap of C$13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 3.1763869 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on ARX
ARC Resources Company Profile
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.