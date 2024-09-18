Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,412,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 786,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,382,000 after buying an additional 36,566 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,119,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $72.85 and a 12 month high of $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.90 and a 200-day moving average of $98.33.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

