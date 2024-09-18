Argent Trust Co Acquires 834 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,352,000 after buying an additional 243,976 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.78. The company has a market capitalization of $416.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

