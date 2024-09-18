Argent Trust Co Has $7.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 8,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

