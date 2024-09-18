Argent Trust Co Purchases 738 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $239,244,000. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $249,884,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $203,389,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,753,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $543.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $535.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $611.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

