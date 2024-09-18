Argent Trust Co Sells 1,723 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in MetLife by 602.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MetLife by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

Shares of MET opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

