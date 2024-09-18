Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC Buys 9,700 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 195.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up approximately 0.7% of Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Chart Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chart Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.54.

In other Chart Industries news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.60 and a 1-year high of $176.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.97, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

