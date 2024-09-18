Ark (ARK) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000791 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001270 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,517,700 coins and its circulating supply is 183,517,710 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

