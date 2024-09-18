Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Armata Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.