Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. 809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,588. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $83.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Stories

