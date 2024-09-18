ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 474,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.8 days.

ATCO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. ATCO has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.3598 dividend. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. ATCO’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

Featured Stories

