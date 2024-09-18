Auckland International Airport Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:AUKNY)

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0302 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Auckland International Airport Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. Auckland International Airport has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $26.56.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
