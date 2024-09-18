Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider James Fielding Buys 977,412 Shares of Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA – Get Free Report) insider James Fielding purchased 977,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,893.19 ($32,360.26).
James Fielding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 28th, James Fielding bought 145,441 shares of Audeara stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$498,862.63 ($337,069.34).
Audeara Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
About Audeara
Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, engages in the development and sale of personalized listening products in Australia and North America. It provides A-02 Bluetooth headphones; A-02 TV bundles; and BT01 wireless transceivers. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fortitude Valley, Australia.
