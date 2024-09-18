Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.06

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $5.72. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 660,210 shares changing hands.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
