Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAAU. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 134,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35.

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

