Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,036 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $59.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

