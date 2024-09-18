Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 569 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $330.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.94 and its 200 day moving average is $311.21. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $247.52 and a 12-month high of $333.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

