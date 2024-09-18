Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $235.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200-day moving average of $237.85. The company has a market cap of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

