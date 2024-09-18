Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 95,521 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,521 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 164.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.