Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 199,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,905,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 725,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 260,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

