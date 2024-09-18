Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,104 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

