Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.00

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 96 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 95.80 ($1.27), with a volume of 123597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.20 ($1.26).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.93. The company has a market cap of £665.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Balanced Commercial Property Trust alerts:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,923.08%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balanced Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.