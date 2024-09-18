Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sagil Capital LLP

Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. accounts for 2.9% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sagil Capital LLP owned 0.52% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the first quarter worth $3,002,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLX opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.87%. Analysts forecast that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

