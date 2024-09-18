Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.67 Million

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 18th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $168.39 million and $4.67 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 151,096,516 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

