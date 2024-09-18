Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,044,700 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 20,584,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bank of Communications Price Performance
BKFCF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
