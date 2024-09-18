Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
BCNAF opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Barco has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20.
Barco Company Profile
