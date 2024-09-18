Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAYRY shares. Bank of America upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.