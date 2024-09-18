Beck Bode LLC Sells 12,408 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Beck Bode LLC reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $112.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.45. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.