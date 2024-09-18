Beck Bode LLC Sells 16,382 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Beck Bode LLC decreased its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,382 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,614,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 1,011.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,094,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,420,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

ON Stock Performance

ONON opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.24. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $50.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). ON had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ONON

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.