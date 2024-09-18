Beck Bode LLC Takes $13.39 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 103,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,000. American Water Works accounts for approximately 2.7% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $149.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.