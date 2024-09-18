Becker’s (BEK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.40 on September 30th

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Becker’s Stock Performance

Becker’s has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.98.

Becker’s (TSE:BEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.72 million for the quarter.

About Becker’s

The Becker Milk Company Limited owns and manages retail commercial properties. The Company’s properties are located in Metro Toronto and other areas of Southern Ontario. Most of the properties are single store sites with a few multi store plazas. The Company has leased to third parties over 80 retail stores and approximately three residential sites.

