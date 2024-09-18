Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Increased by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,936,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,353 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,544,000 after purchasing an additional 788,735 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,692,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,412,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,031,167,000 after buying an additional 346,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $75,493,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $231.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $218.75 and a one year high of $269.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.