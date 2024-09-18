Berenberg Bank Raises Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Price Target to GBX 110

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 103 ($1.36) to GBX 110 ($1.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.
Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.
