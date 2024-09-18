Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Trading 3.2% Higher

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 71,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,835,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Beyond Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $502.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.37.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative return on equity of 49.00% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Beyond in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

See Also

