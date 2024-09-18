Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Down 9.0% in August

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 15th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 769.0 days.

BID Stock Performance

BPPPF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. BID has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

