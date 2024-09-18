BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BioNTech from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.42 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.90.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.
