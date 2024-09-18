BitShares (BTS) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $34,717.22 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

