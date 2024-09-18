Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley Sells 8,000 Shares

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lenard Ridley sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$81,200.00.

Black Diamond Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.74. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$5.94 and a 12 month high of C$10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.70 million. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5351382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

