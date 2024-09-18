BlackCardCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.72 Million (BCCOIN)

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001299 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and $4.36 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCardCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.80242497 USD and is up 8.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,444,292.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCardCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCardCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCardCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.