Blair William & Co. IL Has $95.10 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,962 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $95,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

