Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,840 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $154,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,898,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 146,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

