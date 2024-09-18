Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,041 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $72,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VUG stock opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.34.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.