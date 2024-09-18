Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $84,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $439.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

