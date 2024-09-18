Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) vs. Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Critical Comparison

Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III $273.87 million 6.53 $271.96 million $2.27 6.38

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has higher revenue and earnings than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III is more favorable than Compass Digital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Digital Acquisition and Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital Co. III 54.40% 12.53% 5.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Compass Digital Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats Compass Digital Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

