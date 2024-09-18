Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in RTX were worth $18,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average of $105.68. The company has a market cap of $157.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

