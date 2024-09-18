Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,383.47 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,404.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,373.63.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

