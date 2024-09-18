Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

