Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 106,344 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 106,344 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

