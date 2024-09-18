Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Up to $6.91

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $7.37. Braskem shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 324,662 shares trading hands.

BAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Braskem Trading Up 6.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 276.59% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Braskem by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 94,099 shares during the period.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

